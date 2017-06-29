Sri Lankan government to build permanent houses for families in high landslide risk areas

June 30, Colombo: The Sri Lanka government plans to construct permanent houses in safe locations for the families, who are currently living in high landslide risk areas. The National Building Research Organization has identified 14,680 families living in high landslide risk zones in nine districts of Sri Lanka including Badulla, Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Matale, Kegalle, Kalutara, Matara, Ratnapura, and Hambantota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.