Sri Lankan government seeks foreign expertise to continue...
June 29, Colombo:; Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said the government expects to get the assistance of foreign experts to continue the Uma Oya multi-purpose development project without affecting the people adversely. Speaking at an event held today in Nuwara Eliya, the President said the people in the area have to face the adverse effects of the project which had been operated only on the political decisions, neglecting the advice of the engineers.
