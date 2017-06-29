Sri Lankan government seeks foreign e...

Sri Lankan government seeks foreign expertise to continue...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

June 29, Colombo:; Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said the government expects to get the assistance of foreign experts to continue the Uma Oya multi-purpose development project without affecting the people adversely. Speaking at an event held today in Nuwara Eliya, the President said the people in the area have to face the adverse effects of the project which had been operated only on the political decisions, neglecting the advice of the engineers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16) Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,642 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC