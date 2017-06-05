Sri Lankan Foreign Minister meets Modi
New Delhi, June 6 - Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and thanked him for quick Indian assistance in the aftermath of the floods and landslides in his country. A PMO release said that during the meeting, Modi recalled his productive and memorable visit to Sri Lanka on occasion of the International Vesak Day last month.
