Sri Lankan doctors on strike to demand university's closure
State hospitals were paralyzed Friday as Sri Lankan doctors went on strike to demand that a private medical university be shut down, saying it could jeopardize health care standards in the island nation. The doctors were still tending to patients needing emergency treatment or critical care, as well as children and pregnant women.
