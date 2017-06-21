Sri Lankan appointed as UN's envoy on youth
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Jayathma Wickramanayake of Sri Lanka as his next Envoy on Youth, the UN mission in Colombo said on Wednesday. "Having represented and motivated global youth development on an international level since the age of 21, notably during high-level United Nations initiatives including the declaration of World Youth Skills Day, Wickramanayake has also played a key role in transforming the youth development sector at the national level, notably through the creation of a large movement for civic and political engagement of young people named 'Hashtag Generation'," the UN said in a statement.
