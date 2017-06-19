Sri Lankan Airlines ranked 81st among...

Sri Lankan Airlines ranked 81st among top 100 airlines

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

June 26, Colombo: Sri Lankan Airlines, the national carrier of the Sri Lanka, ranked 81st among the Top 100 airlines of the world in 2017. At the World Airline Awards held at Paris Air Show on 20th June 2017, Skytrax announced the world's Top 100 Airlines in 2017, as voted by airline customers around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16) Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,749 • Total comments across all topics: 282,030,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC