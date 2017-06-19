Sri Lankan Airlines ranked 81st among top 100 airlines
June 26, Colombo: Sri Lankan Airlines, the national carrier of the Sri Lanka, ranked 81st among the Top 100 airlines of the world in 2017. At the World Airline Awards held at Paris Air Show on 20th June 2017, Skytrax announced the world's Top 100 Airlines in 2017, as voted by airline customers around the world.
