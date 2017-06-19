Sri Lanka/World: Rapid collapse of th...

Sri Lanka/World: Rapid collapse of the secular state

The events that unfolded this week shockingly foretells the story of the very rapid collapse of the secular state in Sri Lanka. Although, the events around which a new melodrama unfolded in Sri Lanka were some trivial events of several warrants issued against one Buddhist monk, in which the Sri Lankan state finally proved that it is unable to even execute a warrant issued by a Magistrate on the basis of allegations of crimes committed by the monk submitted by the police.

Chicago, IL

