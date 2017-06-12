Sri Lanka top island economy of the future and most diversified economy

June 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka has ranked first Island Economy of the Future for 2017/18 in fDi's inaugural study of island economies with Cyprus and the Dominican Republic ranking second and third. According to Greenfield investment monitor fDi Markets, the Sri Lanka attracted 172 inward investment projects between 2012 and 2016, the highest of all countries included in the analysis.

