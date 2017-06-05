Sri Lanka to take steps to expedite multi-million dollar MCC grant
June 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka will address the issues that need to be resolved to move foraward the multi-million dollar Millennium Challenge Corporation compact grant Deputy Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs Dr. Harsha de Silva said. The Deputy Minister, who is visiting the U.S., along with the Sri Lankan Ambassador to the U.S. Prasad Kariyawasam met with the top officials of the Millennium Challenge Corporation to discuss the multi-million dollar MCC compact to Sri Lanka.
