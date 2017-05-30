Sri Lanka to release 42 Indian boats, but warns of action if Tamil Nadu fishermen enter its waters

June 03, Colombo: Sri Lankan Minister of Fisheries Mahendra Amaraweera has confirmed that 42 Indian boats will be released but warned that Sri Lankan will continue to seize the boats that cross the International Maritime Boundary Line. When the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sri Lanka in May, it was confirmed that the island nation's government would consider releasing Indian boats in its custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.