Sri Lanka to provide high quality eating houses for tourists
Sri Lanka's Tourism Minister John Amaratunga on Tuesday vowed to look into the safety and health of tourists by advising restaurants and eating houses to maintain high quality standards. In a ceremony to award certificates to restaurants who have been identified as Tourist Friendly Eating Places in capital Colombo, Amaratunga said the government was keen to ensure that Sri Lanka was a safe destination especially for tourists who were looking to enjoy a diverse cuisine.
