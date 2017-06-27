Sri Lanka to provide high quality eat...

Sri Lanka to provide high quality eating houses for tourists

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Sri Lanka's Tourism Minister John Amaratunga on Tuesday vowed to look into the safety and health of tourists by advising restaurants and eating houses to maintain high quality standards. In a ceremony to award certificates to restaurants who have been identified as Tourist Friendly Eating Places in capital Colombo, Amaratunga said the government was keen to ensure that Sri Lanka was a safe destination especially for tourists who were looking to enjoy a diverse cuisine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16) Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC