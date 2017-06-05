Sri Lanka to discuss Qatar crisis with other countries
June 07, Colombo: The government of Sri Lanka has not yet taken any decision with regard to the crisis arose from the isolation of Qatar but will hold talks with other countries on the crisis and decide on the way forward, co-cabinet media spokesman Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara said. Speaking at the Cabinet media briefing today Co-Cabinet spokesman said the situation is currently being assessed and Foreign Affairs Minister Ravi Karunanayake will hold discussions with representatives of other countries over the issue.
