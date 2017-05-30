Sri Lanka: SL police, HR commission decline to register complaints on ...
A torture chamber operated by the occupying Sinhala military was earlier discovered in the same area, which comes under KKS South, J-235, village area . The rotten motorbikes were recovered while the owner of the land, Mr Niranjan from Kuru Veethi, was clearing his recently released land to reconstruct the well.
