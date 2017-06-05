Sri Lanka: SL Navy wants to evict Tam...

Sri Lanka: SL Navy wants to evict Tamil sanitary workers from Manaiyaave'li, Trincomalee

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: TamilNet Newswire

SL Policemen have been repeatedly telling the families to find other places as their lands were to be seized for A'national securityA' reasons. The poverty-stricken people, coming from the lowest echelon of the society, are now facing yet another forceful eviction if Tamil politicians, especially TNA Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan fails to attend their needs, Tamil civil sources in Trincomalee said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TamilNet Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC