Sri Lanka: SL Navy wants to evict Tamil sanitary workers from Manaiyaave'li, Trincomalee
SL Policemen have been repeatedly telling the families to find other places as their lands were to be seized for A'national securityA' reasons. The poverty-stricken people, coming from the lowest echelon of the society, are now facing yet another forceful eviction if Tamil politicians, especially TNA Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan fails to attend their needs, Tamil civil sources in Trincomalee said.
