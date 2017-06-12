Sri Lanka: SL military-run preschool children in Vanni forced to wear ‘CSD uniforms’ again

The CSD, which is an official SL military-outfit, is still operating the farms and pre-schools, where it has deployed around 10,000 enslaved ex-members of the LTTE as a slave workforce. Following strong criticisms, there was a brief period where the SL military kept a low profile in the practice of enforcing the uniform on pre-school children for some time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TamilNet Newswire.