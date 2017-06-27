Sri Lanka rupee steady; importer dlr demand offsets exporter sales
The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Wednesday as dollar demand from importers offset greenback sales by exporters, dealers said. The spot rupee, which has been trading for the seventh straight session after being inactive for six weeks, traded at 153.32/40 per dollar at 0536 GMT, unchanged from Tuesday's close.
