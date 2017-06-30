Sri Lanka rupee ends lower on importer dollar demand
The Sri Lankan rupee ended marginally lower on Friday as importer dollar demand surpassed greenback sales by exporters and banks while expectations of a rise in imports pressured the local currency, dealers said. The spot rupee, which has been trading for the ninth straight session after being inactive for six weeks, ended at 153.55/65 per dollar, almost unchanged from Thursday's close of 153.50/60.
