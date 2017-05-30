Sri Lanka receives support from international community because of...

June 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says the country receives generous support from the international community during this time of calamity because of the government's policy of maintaining good relations with all the nations. President Sirisena made this comment during a meeting with the Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohamed Asim at the President's official residence in Colombo today.

