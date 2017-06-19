Sri Lanka parliament members attend exchange program in Washington

June 20, Colombo: The House Democracy Partnership of the United States Congress welcomed members of parliament of four HDP partner countries, including Sri Lanka to an exchange program in the second week of June in Washington, DC. A bipartisan group of members of Sri Lankan Parliament comprising State Minister of Agriculture Wasantha Aluvihare, Deputy Minister of Mahaweli Development and Environment Anuradha Jayaratne, MPs Keheliya Rambukwella, Buddhika Pathirana and Eswarapatham Saravanapavan participated in this program.

