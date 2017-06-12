Sri Lanka Navy assists distressed Ind...

Sri Lanka Navy assists distressed Indian fishermen, while arresting...

June 18, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy arrested five fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly breaching the International Maritime Boundary Line and poaching in Sri Lankan waters. Naval personnel attached to a Fast Attack Craft belonging to the Northern Naval Command arrested five Indian poachers along with a fishing trawler engaged in illegal fishing practices in Sri Lankan territorial waters west of Delft Island Sunday morning .

