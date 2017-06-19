Sri Lanka Navy arrests four Indian fi...

Sri Lanka Navy arrests four Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

June 22, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy Wednesday arrested four fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly breaching the International Maritime Boundary Line and poaching in Sri Lankan waters. Naval personnel attached to a Fast Attack Craft belonging to the Northern Naval Command arrested the four fishermen along with a fishing trawler engaged in illegal fishing practices in Sri Lankan territorial waters Northwest of Delft Island on June 21. The arrested fishermen along with their fishing trawler and fishing gear have been brought to the naval base SLNS Elara in Karainagar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC