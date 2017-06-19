Sri Lanka Navy arrests four Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

June 22, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy Wednesday arrested four fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly breaching the International Maritime Boundary Line and poaching in Sri Lankan waters. Naval personnel attached to a Fast Attack Craft belonging to the Northern Naval Command arrested the four fishermen along with a fishing trawler engaged in illegal fishing practices in Sri Lankan territorial waters Northwest of Delft Island on June 21. The arrested fishermen along with their fishing trawler and fishing gear have been brought to the naval base SLNS Elara in Karainagar.

