Sri Lanka named Asia's leading destination 2017

Sri Lankan couple looks out to sea during rain off Mount Lavinia beach on the outskirts of Colombo on May 14, 2016. Photo: AFP Adventure-seekers and intrepid globetrotters looking to blaze new trails in Southeast Asia will want to consider adding Sri Lanka to their travel bucket list, after the country claimed the title of leading destination and leading adventure tourism destination for Asia over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.