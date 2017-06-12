Sri Lanka mulls soda tax, raises duty...

Sri Lanka mulls soda tax, raises duty on sugar imports

The country's health minister said the move is being considered in a bid to help reduce consumption to promote health. " I stressed the need for increasing tax on sugar in 2015 with an objective of controlling non-communicable diseases ," Rajitha Senaratne said during a speech in Aluthgama.

