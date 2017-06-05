Sri Lanka makes arrest over hate crim...

Sri Lanka makes arrest over hate crimes against Muslims

22 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Police in Sri Lanka have arrested a key figure from an extremist Buddhist organisation blamed for a series of hate crimes against Muslims that has drawn international censure. The 32-year-old man from the radical Bodu Bala Sena , or Buddhist Force, is the first suspect to be arrested in connection with arson attacks against Muslims that have stoked religious tensions.

