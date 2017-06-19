Sri Lanka maintains policy rates, current monetary policy stance is appropriate
June 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Central Bank releasing the monetary policy review on Friday said it has decided to maintain current policy interest rates as the current monetary policy stance is appropriate. Accordingly, the Monetary Board has decided to maintain the Standing Deposit Facility Rate and the Standing Lending Facility Rate of the Central Bank unchanged at 7.25 percent and 8.75 percent, respectively while the Statutory Reserve Ratio remains at 7.50 percent.
