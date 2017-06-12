Sri Lanka Keen To Learn From Malaysia...

Sri Lanka Keen To Learn From Malaysia's Expertise In Halal Certification

By Nabilah Saleh and Azzah Mohamad Som KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 -- Sri Lanka is keen to learn from Malaysia's expertise in halal certification in order to explore more opportunities and expand the country's economic growth, its High Commissioner to Malaysia, A.J.M Muzammil, said. He said that the halal industry was an area that Sri Lanka needed to further tap into and that it could take the lead from Malaysia as its halal certification was highly regarded by the international community.

