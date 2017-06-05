Sri Lanka: Increased ethnic harassment by Sinhala police in Kaathaankudi
Both the Criminal Investigation Division policemen and the Traffic police attached to the station are asking for favours from travellers on the road who are from nearby Tamil villages. Intentionally finding small faults and threatening to file cases the policemen have been asking the people, particularly Tamil males, to provide construction material in exchange of avoiding police cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TamilNet Newswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|21
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC