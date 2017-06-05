Sri Lanka: Increased ethnic harassmen...

Sri Lanka: Increased ethnic harassment by Sinhala police in Kaathaankudi

Both the Criminal Investigation Division policemen and the Traffic police attached to the station are asking for favours from travellers on the road who are from nearby Tamil villages. Intentionally finding small faults and threatening to file cases the policemen have been asking the people, particularly Tamil males, to provide construction material in exchange of avoiding police cases.

