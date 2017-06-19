Sri Lanka holds talks with Emirates f...

Sri Lanka holds talks with Emirates for airline development

Xinhuanet

Several international airlines including Emirates have expressed interest in partnering with Sri Lankan Airlines for its development under the Private Public Partnership model, an official here said on Monday. State Finance Minister Eran Wickramaratne told reporters here that informal talks had taken place with those having interest in investing in Sri Lanka's national career.

Chicago, IL

