Sri Lanka: Franc&#807;ois Houtart passes away in Ecuador

1 hr ago Read more: TamilNet Newswire

Fr Houtart was one of the first world intellectuals to recognise the genocide on Eezham Tamils after the 2009 onslaught on Vanni. He chaired the PeopleA's Tribunal on Sri Lanka, which was held in Dublin in 2010.

Chicago, IL

