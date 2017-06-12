Sri Lanka Foreign Minister, Navy Commander visit USS Lake Erie

June 16, Colombo: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Sri Lanka Navy Commander Vice Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne joined U.S. Ambassador Atul Keshap to visit the captain and crew aboard the USS Lake Erie to express their appreciation for the flood relief work provided by U.S. Navy sailors visiting Sri Lanka. "I want to thank Captain Darren McPherson and all of our U.S. servicemen and women, who exemplify the spirit and goodwill of America," said Ambassador Keshap.

