Sri Lanka Foreign Minister, Navy Comm...

Sri Lanka Foreign Minister, Navy Commander visit USS Lake Erie

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

June 16, Colombo: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Sri Lanka Navy Commander Vice Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne joined U.S. Ambassador Atul Keshap to visit the captain and crew aboard the USS Lake Erie to express their appreciation for the flood relief work provided by U.S. Navy sailors visiting Sri Lanka. "I want to thank Captain Darren McPherson and all of our U.S. servicemen and women, who exemplify the spirit and goodwill of America," said Ambassador Keshap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,024 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC