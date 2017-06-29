Sri Lanka "Focus Country" for the year at Expo Pakistan 2017
June 29, Colombo: The Export Development Board of Sri Lanka with the collaboration of the High Commission of Pakistan, recently organized a well-attended seminar on "Business Opportunities with Pakistan". The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra was the chief guest on the occasion.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
