Sri Lanka "Focus Country" for the year at Expo Pakistan 2017

June 29, Colombo: The Export Development Board of Sri Lanka with the collaboration of the High Commission of Pakistan, recently organized a well-attended seminar on "Business Opportunities with Pakistan". The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra was the chief guest on the occasion.

