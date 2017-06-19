Sri Lanka extends the military cooperation pact with US

June 22, Colombo: Sri Lanka will extend the Acquisition and Cross-Services Agreement , signed between the United States and Sri Lanka in 2007 which lapsed in March this year, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament yesterday. Responding to a question raised by Chief Opposition Whip and JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Prime Minister said considering the current international political situation and developments, the agreement would be favorable to the country.

