Sri Lanka exports expected to rise after regaining GSP+ status

June 27, Colombo: Even if Sri Lanka can reach and maintain upper-middle-income country status in the next few years, the country's economy will benefit from regaining the European Union's Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus for at least five years, the global publishing firm, Oxford Business Group says. The OBG says the recent decision by the EU to reinstate Sri Lanka to its tariff exemption scheme, designed to assist developing countries in achieving upper-middle-income status, should serve to boost exports and generate renewed private sector investment.

