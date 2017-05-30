Sri Lanka economic reforms awaken int...

Sri Lanka economic reforms awaken interest of Indian investors

June 02, Colombo: Ongoing economic reforms in Sri Lanka have excited Indian corporate investors, a leader of a business delegation from Confederation of Indian Industry to Colombo has told the Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen. "Ongoing economic reforms in Sri Lanka have awakened our interest here," Ramesh Kumar Mutha, the leader of the CII business delegation said during a meeting with the Minister on Thursday.

