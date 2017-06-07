Sri Lanka continues hunt for controve...

Sri Lanka continues hunt for controversial Buddhist monk

The Sri Lankan government said on Wednesday that the police were continuing search operations to hunt for a controversial Buddhist monk wanted for making alleged hate speeches and attacks against the minorities in the island country. Cabinet spokesperson Rajitha Senaratne said according to information, the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena, Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thero, was in the country but was still in hiding.

Chicago, IL

