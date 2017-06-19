Sri Lanka: Colombo wants Sinhalicised village to be annexed with Vavuniyaa Division
This village is now being demographically integrated with Kallik-kuA'lam GS division of Vavuniyaa Tamil division. In the meantime, another part of the former Tamil village of Kokkachchaan-ku'lam is being demographically annexed with Kebithigollewa of Anuradhapura district of North Central Province, the civil sources in Vavuniyaa further said.
