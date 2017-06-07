Sri Lanka, China sign MoU on construc...

Sri Lanka, China sign MoU on constructing kidney hospital

6 hrs ago

Sri Lanka and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to construct a hospital for kidney patients in North Central Sri Lanka, the Government Information Department said. The National Nephrology Hospital in Polonnaruwa to be built is under a donation of the Chinese government at the request of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

Chicago, IL

