Sri Lanka cabinet directs law enforcement authorities to take action against hate crimes

June 14, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has directed the law enforcement authorities and the Attorney General to take immediate action against instigators and perpetrators of violence and hate speech against religious and ethnic groups. Issuing a statement the Cabinet of Ministers said they are deeply concerned by the recent incidents of violence targeting places of religious worship, shops and business enterprises, and houses and denounced such acts aimed at inciting violence against the different ethnic and religious communities in the country.

Chicago, IL

