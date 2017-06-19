Sri Lanka arrests monk, police officer for anti-Muslim violence
Sri Lankan police have arrested four people including a Buddhist monk and a police officer accused of taking part in an attack on a mosque, as part of a crackdown on violence against the minority Muslim population. Police said on Sunday the four were members of the hardline Bodu Bala Sena or Buddhist Power Force organization, which Muslim groups have blamed for a string of recent attacks on businesses and mosques.
