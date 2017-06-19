Sri Lanka accuses UN representative o...

Sri Lanka accuses UN representative of fudging report

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Daily Star

Sri Lanka has said UN's Special Rapporteur has distorted facts about the independence of its justice system in her report to the international organisation. Making a statement in Parliament, Justice and Buddha Sasana Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said Monica Pinto, UN's Special Rapporteur, has produced a false report on the country to undermine its sovereignty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,055 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC