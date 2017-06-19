Sri Lanka accuses UN representative of fudging report
Sri Lanka has said UN's Special Rapporteur has distorted facts about the independence of its justice system in her report to the international organisation. Making a statement in Parliament, Justice and Buddha Sasana Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said Monica Pinto, UN's Special Rapporteur, has produced a false report on the country to undermine its sovereignty.
