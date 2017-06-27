South Korea to consider increasing jo...

South Korea to consider increasing job quota to Sri Lanka

June 28, Colombo: President of the South Korean Human Resources Development Service of Korea, Prof. Park Young-bum said his country would consider increasing the employment quota for Sri Lanka workers.

