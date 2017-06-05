South East Asia's Hospitality Industry Leaders to gather in Colombo

The South East Asia Hotel & Tourism Investment Conference , a top-level gathering of international investors, business leaders, government ministers and officials will return to Colombo, Sri Lanka in November, under the patronage of H.E. Maithripala Sirisena, President of Sri Lanka. At the inaugural event in 2016, the Sri Lankan government, keen to attract international finance, announced a series of tourism development zones and the President promised that the next three years, 2017-19, would be investment years with special concessions to overseas investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.