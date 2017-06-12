Shoes for Hope project connects Korea...

Shoes for Hope project connects Korean and Sri Lankan youth

Read more: Korea Herald

Hundreds gathered in Gwanghwamun Square earlier this week to paint sneakers with colorful messages of hope in an effort to connect with Sri Lankan youth. The "Shoes for Hope" initiative is a worldwide sharing project, where shoes are painted with messages of peace and love in one country and distributed to people elsewhere who may not otherwise have the ability to purchase them.

Chicago, IL

