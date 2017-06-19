RPT-CK Hutchison says Li Ka-shing will announce retirement "when he decides"
Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday its chairman Li Ka-shing was in "very good health" and would make an announcement when he decides to step down. The group made the statement in response to a Wall Street Journal report that Li told associates he plans to step down as chairman by next year, when he turns 90. "Mr Li has from time to time talked about his retirement and his confidence in Victor to lead the company," a company spokesman said in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|21
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC