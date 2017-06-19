RPT-CK Hutchison says Li Ka-shing wil...

RPT-CK Hutchison says Li Ka-shing will announce retirement "when he decides"

Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday its chairman Li Ka-shing was in "very good health" and would make an announcement when he decides to step down. The group made the statement in response to a Wall Street Journal report that Li told associates he plans to step down as chairman by next year, when he turns 90. "Mr Li has from time to time talked about his retirement and his confidence in Victor to lead the company," a company spokesman said in an email.

