Right government policies can position Sri Lanka to grab a large share of global market - World Bank

June 14, Colombo: Right government policies, tax reforms and successful implementation of the Right to Information Act can position Sri Lanka to attract more foreign direct investment and grab a larger share of the global market, the World Bank says. World Bank Vice President of Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions, Jan Walliser says Sri Lanka is well positioned to grab a larger share of the global market with the right supportive policies by the government and the government needs to prepare the economy and promote greater competitiveness.

