Reporter seeks justice for 'white van' torture in Sri Lanka
In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 photo, Sri Lankan journalist Poddala Jayantha, who accuses the former regime of abducting and torturing him, talks to the media after arriving at the police criminal investigation department to lodge a complaint upon his return from self exile in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Eight years after Sri Lanka's civil war ended, the journalist returns from exile in the U.S. to seek justice for his alleged abduction and torture.
