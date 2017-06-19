Rajiv Gandhi case: Convict seeks mercy killing
Robert Pious on Wednesday submitted a letter to the superintendent of prisons of the convict ward, seeking permission to end his life. The SP, prisons, has informed senior officials about the letter.
