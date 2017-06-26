Quebec Crown moves to prevent deportation of accused murderer pending appeal
Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingam, centre, waived his right to refugee protection and asked to be deported earlier this month. Prosecutors are hoping to delay the deportation of a Sri Lankan man accused of killing his wife in Montreal in 2012, Radio-Canada has learned.
