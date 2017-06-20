Qatar sees no need for emergency evac...

Qatar sees no need for emergency evacuation of Sri Lankans

Read more: Xinhuanet

The Qatari Embassy in Colombo said on Tuesday that there were no plans of an emergency evacuation of 150,000 Sri Lankans in the Gulf state. The embassy advised Sri Lankans not to be misled by reports on emergency evacuation plans for the 150,000 Sri Lankans in Qatar, which the embassy dubbed as their "second home."

