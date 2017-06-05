PM invites Commonwealth Secretary Gen...

PM invites Commonwealth Secretary General to visit Sri Lanka

June 09, New York: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is in New York participating in the United Nations Oceans Conference, has invited the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland to visit Sri Lanka. The Commonwealth Secretary General called on the Premier on Wednesday at the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in New York.

